Will Wilson News: Added to big-league roster

The Guardians selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Wilson is receiving his first promotion to the big leagues after posting a .324/.418/.647 slash line and six homers in 18 games to begin the season for Columbus. The 26-year-old was selected by the Guardians in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in December and is off to a hot start with his new organization. Wilson likely won't have a clear path to regular playing time with Gabriel Arias playing well at second base early this year.