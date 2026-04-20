Will Wilson News: Receives call-up to majors

The Mariners selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Wilson will join the big-league roster as a replacement for Brendan Donovan (groin), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Leo Rivas had started at third base in both of the Mariners' last two games and will likely serve as Donovan's primary replacement at the position, leaving Wilson in line to fill the utility role that Rivas had previously handled. The 27-year-old Wilson saw big-league action in 34 games with Cleveland last season, slashing .192/.267/.244 with no home runs and two stolen bases over 91 plate appearances.