Willi Castro Injury: Absence continuing for Game 1
Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Castro was held out of the lineup Friday after exiting Thursday's contest due to knee soreness, and he won't rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's matinee. It remains to be seen if he'll be available off the bench or for Game 2.
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