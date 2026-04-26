Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Absence continuing for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 1:49pm

Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Castro was held out of the lineup Friday after exiting Thursday's contest due to knee soreness, and he won't rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's matinee. It remains to be seen if he'll be available off the bench or for Game 2.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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