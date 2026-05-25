Willi Castro Injury: Back in Monday's lineup
Castro (back) is starting at second base and batting sixth against the Dodgers on Monday.
Castro was out of the lineup for the last two games of the Rockies' weekend series against the Diamondbacks due to lower-back tightness. He did pinch hit in Sunday's game and has recovered enough to be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener. Castro is slashing .248/.314/.348 with three steals, two home runs and 16 RBI in 156 plate appearances this season.
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