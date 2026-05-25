Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Back in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 2:15pm

Castro (back) is starting at second base and batting sixth against the Dodgers on Monday.

Castro was out of the lineup for the last two games of the Rockies' weekend series against the Diamondbacks due to lower-back tightness. He did pinch hit in Sunday's game and has recovered enough to be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener. Castro is slashing .248/.314/.348 with three steals, two home runs and 16 RBI in 156 plate appearances this season.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago