Willi Castro Injury: Makes early exit Thursday
Castro was removed from Thursday's game against the Padres with right knee soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It's unclear how Castro sustained his injury, but his knee was apparently bothering him enough to warrant his removal from Thursday's contest. Tyler Freeman entered as Castro's replacement and would be the favorite to pick up starts at second base if the latter has to miss time.
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