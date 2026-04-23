Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Makes early exit Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 1:29pm

Castro was removed from Thursday's game against the Padres with right knee soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

It's unclear how Castro sustained his injury, but his knee was apparently bothering him enough to warrant his removal from Thursday's contest. Tyler Freeman entered as Castro's replacement and would be the favorite to pick up starts at second base if the latter has to miss time.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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