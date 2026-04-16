Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Castro (hand) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston.

Castro had to be removed from Wednesday's contest after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, though X-rays came back negative. It's possible Castro wouldn't have been in the lineup Thursday, anyway, as his playing time has trended downward over the past week. Consider him day-to-day for now. Edouard Julien will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Rockies.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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