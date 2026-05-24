Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Out Sunday due to back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Castro (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will hold Castro out of the lineup for the series finale after he was scratched prior to Saturday's 5-4 loss due to lower-back tightness. Edouard Julien will join the starting nine as Castro's replacement at second base Sunday.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago