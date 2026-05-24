Willi Castro Injury: Out Sunday due to back issue
Castro (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Rockies will hold Castro out of the lineup for the series finale after he was scratched prior to Saturday's 5-4 loss due to lower-back tightness. Edouard Julien will join the starting nine as Castro's replacement at second base Sunday.
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