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Willi Castro Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Castro (hand) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.

Castro had to be pulled from Wednesday's game in Houston after being hit on the right hand by a pitch and did not play in Thursday's contest. X-rays came back clean and he's day-to-day, though it's unclear whether Castro will be available off the bench Friday. Edouard Julien will handle second base again for the Rockies.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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