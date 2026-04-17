Willi Castro Injury: Remains out Friday
Castro (hand) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.
Castro had to be pulled from Wednesday's game in Houston after being hit on the right hand by a pitch and did not play in Thursday's contest. X-rays came back clean and he's day-to-day, though it's unclear whether Castro will be available off the bench Friday. Edouard Julien will handle second base again for the Rockies.
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