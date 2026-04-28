Willi Castro Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Castro (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Castro has not played since exiting last Thursday's game against the Padres due to right knee soreness. It's unclear whether he will be available off the bench. Edouard Julien is again at second base for the Rockies on Tuesday.
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