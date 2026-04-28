Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Castro (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.

Castro has not played since exiting last Thursday's game against the Padres due to right knee soreness. It's unclear whether he will be available off the bench. Edouard Julien is again at second base for the Rockies on Tuesday.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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