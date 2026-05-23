Willi Castro Injury: Scratched from lineup Saturday

Castro has been scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks due to low-back tightness.

TJ Rumfield will now start at first base with Sterlin Thompson at DH, opening up right field for Tyler Freeman against right-hander Zac Gallen. While the severity of Castro's injury is unknown, it's poor timing for the 29-year-old, as he was showing signs of life with eight hits in his last 21 at-bats.