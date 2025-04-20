Fantasy Baseball
Willi Castro Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Castro (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

It's the fourth consecutive absence for Castro since tightness in his right oblique surfaced Wednesday against the Mets. There's been no indication to this point as to whether the 27-year-old will require a trip to the injured list. Brooks Lee will start at third base Sunday for the third time since Castro suffered the injury.

