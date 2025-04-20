Willi Castro Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Castro (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
It's the fourth consecutive absence for Castro since tightness in his right oblique surfaced Wednesday against the Mets. There's been no indication to this point as to whether the 27-year-old will require a trip to the injured list. Brooks Lee will start at third base Sunday for the third time since Castro suffered the injury.
