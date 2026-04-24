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Willi Castro Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Castro (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Castro had to exit Thursday's contest versus the Padres with right knee soreness. It appears to be a day-to-day type injury, though it's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench Friday. Tyler Freeman is occupying second base and hitting cleanup for Colorado.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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