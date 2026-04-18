Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Sitting third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Castro (hand) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Castro has been held out of action since he was hit on the hand by a pitch during Wednesday's contest. A move to the injured list doesn't seem to be imminent, but it could come into consideration if the 28-year-old isn't cleared to return soon. Edouard Julien will man second base Saturday.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Marcus
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
23 days ago