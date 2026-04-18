Willi Castro Injury: Sitting third straight
Castro (hand) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Castro has been held out of action since he was hit on the hand by a pitch during Wednesday's contest. A move to the injured list doesn't seem to be imminent, but it could come into consideration if the 28-year-old isn't cleared to return soon. Edouard Julien will man second base Saturday.
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