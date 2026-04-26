Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Still sitting for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Castro won't start either contest of Sunday's twin bill, marking a third straight absence after departing Thursday's game against the Padres due to right knee soreness. Tyler Freeman will replace him in the lineup while Edouard Julien mans the keystone.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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