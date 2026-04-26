Willi Castro Injury: Still sitting for Game 2
Castro (knee) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Castro won't start either contest of Sunday's twin bill, marking a third straight absence after departing Thursday's game against the Padres due to right knee soreness. Tyler Freeman will replace him in the lineup while Edouard Julien mans the keystone.
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