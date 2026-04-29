Willi Castro News: Checking back into lineup
Castro (knee) will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Castro will move back into the starting nine for the first time since last Thursday, after a sore right knee had limited him to just one brief cameo off the bench over the Rockies' previous four games. When healthy this season, the 29-year-old has held down a near-everyday role while shuffling between all four infield spots and has posted a .664 OPS across 76 plate appearances.
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