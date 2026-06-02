Willi Castro News: Clubs homer in win
Castro went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Angels.
Castro has gone 10-for-32 (.313) over his last eight games after a short absence due to lower-back tightness. The utility man has just two extra-base hits in that span, but his fourth-inning homer Tuesday blew the game wide open as the Rockies marched to the win. Castro is batting a decent .260 this season, adding a .692 OPS, three homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases over 51 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 312 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 267 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More