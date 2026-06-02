Willi Castro News: Clubs homer in win

Castro went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Castro has gone 10-for-32 (.313) over his last eight games after a short absence due to lower-back tightness. The utility man has just two extra-base hits in that span, but his fourth-inning homer Tuesday blew the game wide open as the Rockies marched to the win. Castro is batting a decent .260 this season, adding a .692 OPS, three homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases over 51 contests.