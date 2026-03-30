Willi Castro News: Drives in first runs of 2026
Castro went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.
Castro has occupied a key spot in the Colorado lineup, starting at second base while hitting third in all four of the team's games. He drove in a pair with a double in the sixth inning, his first RBI of the season and with the Rockies. Castro has one hit in each of his last three games.
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