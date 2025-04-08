Willi Castro News: Getting day off Tuesday
Castro is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Castro has started and finished all 10 games to open the season, but he's getting a breather Tuesday against lefty Cole Ragans. Mickey Gasper will make the start at second base and bat ninth. Castro is slashing .235/.333/.441 with four double, one home run, four RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base across 39 plate appearances in the early going this season.
