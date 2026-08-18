Willi Castro News: Homer, steal in loss

Castro went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, two total RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Castro had gone 10 games without a homer prior to this contest, though nine of those contests were on the road. The utility man is batting .298 (17-for-57) over 15 games in August. For the season, he's hitting .265 with a .762 OPS, 14 homers, 52 RBI, 60 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 108 games.