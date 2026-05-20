Willi Castro News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Castro is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday
After going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Tuesday, Castro will sit out for the series finale against the Rangers. The switch hitter is slashing .239/.299/.343 with two homers and three steals through 147 plate appearances this year. The 29-year-old has been a lineup regular for Colorado and will receive a day off against right-hander Jack Leiter.
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