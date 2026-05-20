Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:00am

Castro is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday

After going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Tuesday, Castro will sit out for the series finale against the Rangers. The switch hitter is slashing .239/.299/.343 with two homers and three steals through 147 plate appearances this year. The 29-year-old has been a lineup regular for Colorado and will receive a day off against right-hander Jack Leiter.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
32 days ago