Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 3:46pm

Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mets.

Castro will get a breather after starting each of the past six games. The Rockies will go with Edouard Julien at second base against the Mets.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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