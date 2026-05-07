Willi Castro News: On base three times

Castro went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and a run scored Thursday against the Mets.

Castro drove in Colorado's first run of the game with a single in the fourth inning, and he scored a run four frames later on a grand slam by Jake McCarthy. Castro is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-15 with two runs in that span. Overall, he has had a mediocre start to his time in Colorado, hitting .250 with 14 runs scored and 12 RBI across 106 plate appearances.