Willi Castro News: On base three times
Castro went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and a run scored Thursday against the Mets.
Castro drove in Colorado's first run of the game with a single in the fourth inning, and he scored a run four frames later on a grand slam by Jake McCarthy. Castro is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-15 with two runs in that span. Overall, he has had a mediocre start to his time in Colorado, hitting .250 with 14 runs scored and 12 RBI across 106 plate appearances.
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