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Willi Castro News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Castro isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Castro will get a chance to recollect himself Saturday after going 1-for-9 with a run scored and six strikeouts over the first two games of the series. While he sits, Edouard Julien will pick up a start at second base.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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