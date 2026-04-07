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Willi Castro News: Produces three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Castro went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against Houston on Tuesday.

Castro put the Rockies on the board with a run-scoring single in the second inning and added a 436-foot, two-run blast in the fourth. The long ball was his first of the campaign, though he also has three doubles among his 10 overall hits. Castro has logged at least one start at each infield position already this season and is slashing .250/.318/.400 with seven RBI while maintaining an everyday role in the lineup.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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