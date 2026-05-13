Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro News: Receiving evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Castro will take a seat Wednesday after he had been included in the lineup for each of the last five games while making starts at all four infield spots. Despite not having a permanent home at any one position, Castro has handled a near-everyday role for the Rockies this season and has turned in a .241/.303/.339 slash line to go with two home runs, three stolen bases, 17 runs and 13 RBI over 122 plate appearances.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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