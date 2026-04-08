Willi Castro News: Receiving first day off of 2026
Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Castro will head to the bench for the first time in 2026 after making starts at all four infield spots through Colorado's first 11 games of the season. With Castro bowing out of the lineup for the series finale, Edouard Julien will enter the starting nine at the keystone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willi Castro See More