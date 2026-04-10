Willi Castro News: Records first steal
Castro went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.
Castro has hit safely in four of the last five games, with Friday's effort helping to wash out the taste of his five-strikeout performance from Thursday. The utility man typically doesn't add much power, so he'll need to make steady contact to add value in fantasy. Over 13 games this season, he's batting .224 with a .630 OPS, one home run, seven RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles and one steal on two attempts. Castro is primarily seeing time in the infield but has past experience in the outfield if he's needed there later in the year.
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