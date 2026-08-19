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Willi Castro News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Castro isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Castro will move to the bench Wednesday after going 3-for-7 with a homer, two RBI, four runs and a steal across the first two games of the series. Connor Norby will move to third base while Castro sits, opening up second for Adael Amador.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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