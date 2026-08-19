Willi Castro News: Resting Wednesday
Castro isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Castro will move to the bench Wednesday after going 3-for-7 with a homer, two RBI, four runs and a steal across the first two games of the series. Connor Norby will move to third base while Castro sits, opening up second for Adael Amador.
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