Willi Castro News: Scores twice
Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.
Castro returned to the lineup for the first time in Colorado's last four games after working through a knee injury. He did most of his damage early, walking in the first inning before coming in to score while also driving in a run with a double in the third inning. Castro now has multiple hits in each of his last three starts.
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