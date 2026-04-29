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Willi Castro News: Scores twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:25pm

Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Castro returned to the lineup for the first time in Colorado's last four games after working through a knee injury. He did most of his damage early, walking in the first inning before coming in to score while also driving in a run with a double in the third inning. Castro now has multiple hits in each of his last three starts.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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