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Willi Castro News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Castro will be on the bench for a second straight game after a lackluster start to his time with the Rockies. While starting in 13 of Colorado's first 15 contests, Castro has slashed a pedestrian .220/.278/.340 with one home run, one stolen base, seven RBI and eight runs across 54 plate appearances. Edouard Julien will make a start at the keystone in place of Castro, which opens the designated-hitter spot up for Hunter Goodman.

Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies
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