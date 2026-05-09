Willi Castro News: Smacks second homer
Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Phillies.
Castro got the Rockies on the board with his solo shot in the second inning, his second homer of the season. That also extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 8-for-24 with two RBI and five runs scored. Castro has played nearly every day across the last two weeks, splitting his playing time evenly between second and third base, though he drew a start at shortstop Saturday.
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