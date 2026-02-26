Willi Castro News: Will be aggressive on basepaths
The Rockies are expecting Castro to be aggressive stealing bases this season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies have revamped their front office and many of their coaches this offseason, leading to several new philosophies. One such change will be a focus on aggressiveness on the basepaths in an effort to create more run-scoring opportunities. Castro is among several players on the roster who could benefit, though he's only 24 of 40 on stolen base attempts combined across the last two seasons.
