William Contreras Injury: Playing through fractured finger

Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros after X-rays on his left hand confirmed a fractured middle finger, but he plans to continue playing through the injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The fracture is something that Contreras has evidently dealt with for a while, which could be contributing to the disappointing .242/.358/.331 batting line he's produced so far. Though he's not in the lineup Wednesday, Contreras could be available off the bench and should be back in the lineup for this weekend's series at Tampa Bay as either a catcher or designated hitter. The Brewers plan to construct a splint that will absorb some of the impact the finger takes, which should enable him to continue catching on a regular basis. Eric Haase will step in behind the plate Wednesday while Contreras sits for the series finale.