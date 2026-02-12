William Contreras headshot

William Contreras Injury: Reaches deal with Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 10:26am

Contreras (finger) signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Contreras' new deal also includes a club option for the 2027 season. The 28-year-old's production dipped a bit in 2025, as he slashed .260/.355/.399 with 17 homers, 76 RBI and 89 runs scored over 150 regular-season games while playing through a fractured finger for most of the year. He underwent surgery in the offseason to address the issue and is expected to be fully recovered by Opening Day.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
