William Contreras News: Day off Thursday
Contreras is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mariners.
It's a rare day off for Contreras, who had started each of the previous 12 contests for the Brewers. Gary Sanchez will do the catching and will bat cleanup in Thursday's rubber match.
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