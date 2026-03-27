William Contreras News: Drives in three

Contreras went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win against the White Sox.

The 28-year-old carried a hot bat during spring training with three homers and a 1.025 OPS in eight Cactus League games, and he carried over that success into Opening Day. Contreras came to the plate with the bases loaded in the second inning Thursday and cleared them with a double, and he followed with a single and a run scored in the sixth. His offensive production dipped last year with a .754 OPS in 150 regular-season games while playing through a left middle finger fracture, but Contreras is positioned to produce something closer to his career .805 OPS in 2026 now that he's healthy.