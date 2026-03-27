William Contreras headshot

William Contreras News: Drives in three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 10:57am

Contreras went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win against the White Sox.

The 28-year-old carried a hot bat during spring training with three homers and a 1.025 OPS in eight Cactus League games, and he carried over that success into Opening Day. Contreras came to the plate with the bases loaded in the second inning Thursday and cleared them with a double, and he followed with a single and a run scored in the sixth. His offensive production dipped last year with a .754 OPS in 150 regular-season games while playing through a left middle finger fracture, but Contreras is positioned to produce something closer to his career .805 OPS in 2026 now that he's healthy.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
How Fantasy Baseball Draft Assistants React to Draft Runs
MLB
How Fantasy Baseball Draft Assistants React to Draft Runs
Author Image
Mark Strotman
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago