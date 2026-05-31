William Contreras headshot

William Contreras News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Contreras started the previous six games and will receive Sunday off after posting a .554 OPS with two doubles, four RBI and two runs during that stretch. Gary Sanchez will step in behind the plate and bat sixth in the series finale for Milwaukee.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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