William Contreras News: Getting breather Sunday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Contreras started the previous six games and will receive Sunday off after posting a .554 OPS with two doubles, four RBI and two runs during that stretch. Gary Sanchez will step in behind the plate and bat sixth in the series finale for Milwaukee.
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