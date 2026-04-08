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William Contreras News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Boston.

It's the first true off day this season for Contreras, as the only other time he was out of the lineup came during the second leg of a doubleheader. Gary Sanchez will do the catching and bat fifth in Wednesday's rubber match.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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