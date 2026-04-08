William Contreras News: Getting breather Wednesday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
It's the first true off day this season for Contreras, as the only other time he was out of the lineup came during the second leg of a doubleheader. Gary Sanchez will do the catching and bat fifth in Wednesday's rubber match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2910 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More