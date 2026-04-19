William Contreras News: Getting rare day off
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Contreras will take a seat for just the third time in the Brewers' first 21 games of the season, clearing the way for Gary Sanchez to start behind the plate and Garrett Mitchell to serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter. Unless he's used off the bench Sunday, Contreras will put a 13-game hitting streak on hold until Tuesday's series opener in Detroit.
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