William Contreras News: Getting rest Saturday
Contreras isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Contreras has logged a base hit in each of his last seven games and has four multi-hit efforts in his last five. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Saturday while Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate, batting fifth.
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