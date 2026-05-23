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William Contreras News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Contreras isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Contreras has logged a base hit in each of his last seven games and has four multi-hit efforts in his last five. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Saturday while Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate, batting fifth.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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