William Contreras News: Launches third homer

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The All-Star catcher opened the game's scoring in the first inning by popping a 375-foot, two-run homer off Arizona starter Zac Gallen. After starting out slowly with a .074/.242/.074 slash line across 33 plate appearances, Contreras is currently riding a seven-game hit streak over which he's batting .370 (10-for-27) with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs scored.