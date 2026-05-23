William Contreras News: Launches three-run shot Friday

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Contreras made his presence felt early in the game with a three-run shot in the first inning, giving him four on the year. This impressive three-hit performance extended Contreras' hitting streak to seven games, a stretch in which he has four multi-hit efforts while slashing .419/.438/.516 with a .954 OPS through 32 plate appearances.