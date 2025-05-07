William Contreras News: Playing through fractured finger

Contreras has been diagnosed with a fractured left middle finger but will continue to play through the injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's an old fracture that Contreras has evidently dealt with for a while, which could be contributing to the disappointing .242/.358/.331 batting line he's produced so far. Contreras is not in the Brewers' lineup Wednesday versus the Astros, but he will continue to play through the injury with the help of a splint that will absorb some of the impact the finger takes. Eric Haase is catching and batting eighth for the Brewers in Wednesday's series finale.