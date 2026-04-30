William Contreras News: Powers Brewers with four-RBI day

Contreras went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Contreras was at the center of Milwaukee's offensive explosion, opening the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before launching a 419-foot two-run homer in the third to extend the lead. He added another RBI with a single in the fourth. The catcher finished with a perfect day at the plate, reaching base five times. The homer was his third of the season and his first since April 11. Contreras is now slashing .279/.355/.423 with seven doubles, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored across 124 plate appearances.