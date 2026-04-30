William Contreras News: Powers Brewers with four-RBI day
Contreras went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Contreras was at the center of Milwaukee's offensive explosion, opening the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before launching a 419-foot two-run homer in the third to extend the lead. He added another RBI with a single in the fourth. The catcher finished with a perfect day at the plate, reaching base five times. The homer was his third of the season and his first since April 11. Contreras is now slashing .279/.355/.423 with seven doubles, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored across 124 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 1614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Contreras See More