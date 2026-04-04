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William Contreras News: Resting during nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Contreras isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored during Game 1 of the twin bill, and he'll now watch Saturday's finale from the dugout. Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate instead and bat fifth.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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