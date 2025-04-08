William Contreras News: Smacks first homer in rout
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Colorado.
Contreras first drove in Jackson Chourio on a single in the third inning, and he later smacked his first homer of the season in the seventh inning to put the Brewers in front 7-1. The star backstop is still slashing just .143/.286/.229 with two RBI over 42 plate appearances so far, but he does have six runs scored and seven walks through his first 10 outings.
