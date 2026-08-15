William Contreras News: Snaps slump with two hits, including homer
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus the Dodgers.
Contreras entered Saturday having gone 0-for-20 over his previous six games, so he was sorely in need of a positive performance. The veteran catcher produced just that, with his biggest knock being a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the game's final runs. Contreras is having a pretty quiet campaign with a modest 12 home runs through 115 games, though he has knocked in a healthy 61 runs and scored 59 times. Still, his .711 OPS would be his worst mark since 2021, when he played in just 52 regular-season contests as a rookie with Atlanta.
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