William Contreras News: Steps up with RBI single

Contreras went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Contreras came through for the Brewers in the eighth inning, when his single to right field scored David Hamilton to tie the game. This two-hit performance also extended Contreras' hitting streak to 10 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .350/.435/.475 with a .910 OPS, a homer, six RBI, six runs scored and a 6:5 BB:K across 46 plate appearances.