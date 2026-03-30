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William Contreras News: Swats first home run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Contreras' two-run shot in the sixth inning of Nick Martinez accounted for all of the scoring for Milwaukee. Through four games, Contreras is 4-for-15 at the plate with a pair of doubles, one home run, five RBI, three runs scored and a 4:2 BB:K, good for a 1.021 OPS.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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