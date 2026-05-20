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William Contreras News: Three hits in win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Contreras went 3-for-4 with three singles, one walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Cubs.

It was Contreras' third multi-hit game in his last four contests, and he's now logged multiple hits in seven of 20 games over the last month. Contreras is on a six-game hitting streak, and while the power numbers haven't been there, the catcher remains an on-base machine who doesn't strike out. On the season, Contreras is slashing .294/.366/.389 with three home runs, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored and a 20:22 BB:K across 202 plate appearances.

William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers
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